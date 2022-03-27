Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sun, Mar 27
    PBA

    Paul Lee refuses to use sprained ankle as excuse for playoff struggle

    by Gerry Ramos
    1 Hour ago
    Paul Lee shows the ankle sprain that he played through in Game Three.
    Paul Lee shows the ankle sprain that he played through in Game Three.
    PHOTO: Gerry Ramos/ PBA Images

    PAUL Lee's struggles in the PBA Governors Cup semifinals can be traced to a sprained left ankle he hurt a few days before the start of the series against Meralco.

    The hotshot guard made it clear he’s not making excuses for his struggles in the three games played so far, but admitted he’s been bothered by the injury.

    “Before the semis started, I got a sprained ankle. I kept battling with my sprained ankle. I don’t want to make that as an honest excuse, but it keeps bothering me,” a forlorn Lee said in the aftermath of the Hotshots’ 101-95 Game 3 loss to the Bolts on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

    “It’s just hard for me.”

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      The struggle especially on the offensive end became even more obvious in Magnolia’s second straight loss in the series as he was held to just five points, two rebounds, and two assists on 2-of-9 shooting from the floor.

      Continue reading below ↓

      For the series, Lee is averaging 9.3 points - well below par by his lofty standards.

      What Lee lamented though was again being bothered by an injury in the semifinals just like what happened to him during the Philippine Cup when he hurt his shoulder during the series, incidentally also against Meralco.

      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos

      Not again

      “I know it’s the playoffs, it’s the semis and it happened again,” he recalled. “Paulit-ulit. Pero I don’t want to make that as an excuse.”

      Game 4 of the best-of-five series is set Wednesday with Magnolia needing a win to stay alive in the hunt for a championship berth.

      Lee is not giving up on the top-seeded Hotshots though, even with him having to play through another injury.

      MORE FROM SPIN
      MORE FROM SPIN

        “Next game mentality. Let’s get back to the drawing boards and be ready for the next game,” he said.

        We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

        Read Next
        read more stories about:
        PBA Updates
        topicChito VictolerotopicChot ReyestopicNorman BlacktopicRobert BolicktopicTab BaldwintopicScottie Thompson
        Sorry, no results found for
        Read the Story →
        Paul Lee shows the ankle sprain that he played through in Game Three.
        PHOTO: Gerry Ramos/ PBA Images

        • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
        POLL

          Retake this Poll
          • Quiz

          Quiz Result
          Take this Quiz Again