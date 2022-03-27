Meralco backs Magnolia against the wall after Game Three win

MERALCO went on a telling run and held off a late Magnolia charge to put away a 101-95 victory on Sunday as it moved on the cusp of making it back to the finals of the PBA Governors' Cup at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Allein Maliksi and Chris Banchero tormented their former team by sparking a 10-0 run in the final quarter before surviving the Hotshots' last-ditch comeback and win their second straight game in the best-of-five semifinal series.

The Bolts now lead, 2-1, and can advance to the Finals with a win in Game 4 on Wednesday.

"I'm happy we won tonight but I don't think we played great tonight," said Meralco coach Norman Black.

