Less distraction equates to more consistency for Jio Jalalon

JIO Jalalon is off to a strong start to the 2021 PBA Governors’ Cup for Magnolia and vowed to work even harder to make up for a shaky performance last conference.

Jalalon had a double-double in Sunday afternoon’s 109-98 win over Rain or Shine at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, tallying 14 points, six rebounds and 10 assists as the Hotshots went 2-0 to start the tournament.

The former Arellano star also had a solid game in his conference debut when he had eight points, three rebounds, three assists, and three steals in a win over Terrafirma last week. Now he hopes to keep it that way.

“Hindi ko inexpect na ganun pala ‘yung stats ko,” said Jalalon. “Pinaghandaan namin ng ilang days ito. Laging nire-remind ni coach Chito [Victolero] sa akin na second group, laging magbigay ng energy. ‘Yung first group, beterano sila. Kailangang mahigitan namin ‘yung energy ng Rain or Shine.”

Victolero said Jalalon’s double-double effort came as no surprise since he has already been doing that in his first few seasons with the Hotshots. But the back-up guard needs to do it more consistently if Magnolia is to make a good run at a championship, the coach added.

On-and-off Jio Jalalon

“During the bubble, it was on-and-off Jio. There’s a game na maganda ‘yung game niya sa bubble. Meron ding hindi maganda. But now, consistency, 'yun ang pinag-usapan namin. I talked to Jio na he needs to be consistent," Victolero said.

Jalalon agreed with Victolero, saying he is making a conscious effort to stay focused on work this conference - and avoiding the off-court distractions that had plaqued his career the past few years.

“Tama si coach. Daming struggles sa buhay. ‘Yun naman tayo eh. ‘Yung buhay natin, hindi natin alam eh. Si Lord lang nakakaalam kung paano. Siya lang ang magko-control sayo," said the Magnolia guard.

"Minotivate ko sarili ko na magtrabaho ako ng husto at walang distraction sa buhay. Lahat puro tama na,” he added.

Victolero is looking forward to it.

“It’s up to Jio. Sana magtuloy ‘yung ganitong klase ng laro niya. ‘Yung assist-turnover ratio niya, maganda na, ‘yung points, at importante, ‘yung energy coming off the bench,” said Victolero.

