Jio Jalalon double-double sparks Magnolia win over Rain or Shine

MAGNOLIA notched its second win in as many games, dominating Rain or Shine, 109-98, on Sunday in the 2021 PBA Governors’ Cup at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

Mike Harris scored 26 points and Calvin Abueva added 18 markers, but it was Jio Jalalon who made the biggest impact with a double-double as the Hotshots put away their second win in a row to start the conference.

The flashy Jalalon scored 14 points and issued 10 assists in a game that saw the Hotshots pull away in the third quarter on their way to dealing the Elastopainters their second loss in four outings.

Ian Sangalang of Magnolia scores from inside against Rain or Shine. PHOTO: PBA Images

“It starts with our defense. We want to control the pace of the game. We need to have that mental toughness because we know it’s going to be a physical game,” said Magnolia coach Chito Victolero.



“Alam naman namin ‘yung Rain or Shine, last bubble we faced them in the quarterfinals and we had a hard time. Ang maganda lang is we continue to play defense and execute on our offense,” Victolero said.



Bench players deliver

Ian Sangalang added 11 points for Magnolia, which also drew solid contributions from Rome Dela Rosa and Jerick Ahanmisi.



Magnolia started to pull away in the third thanks to a 7-0 run, five of which were scored by Abueva, to take a 70-58 advantage that swelled to 86-73 entering the final quarter.



Dela Rosa scored nine points while Ahanmisi added eight in another run to start the fourth that put Magnolia up, 94-78, before Jalalon scored two free throws for the largest lead of the contest.



Rey Nambatac and Henry Walker hit 23 points apiece while Javee Mocon had 20 points in a losing effort for the Elastopainters.



The scores:



Magnolia 109 – Harris 26, Abueva 18, Jalalon 14, Sangalang 11, Dela Rosa 9, Corpuz 8, Ahanmisi 8, Barroca 6, Dionisio 5, Lee 4, Brill 0, Laput 0.



Rain or Shine 98 – Nambatac 23, Walker 23, Mocon 20, Belga 14, Borboran 4, Torres 4, Jackson 3, Norwood 3, Caracut 2, Ponferada 2, Wong 0, Asistio 0, Santillan 0.



Quarters: 34-31; 55-48; 86-73; 109-98.

