Adrian Wong hopes All-Star MVP form will carry over into playoffs

PASSI CITY - Winning the MVP award of the Rookies, Sophomores, Juniors game in the PBA All-Star weekend is certainly a confidence builder for Adrian Wong heading to the playoffs of the Governors' Cup.

Wong dazzled the crowd at the City of Passi Arena when he erupted for 18 points in the fourth quarter to lead Team Greats to a 158-138 victory over Team Stalwarts on Friday night.

The Magnolia guard finished with 29 points including a couple of four-point baskets to emerge MVP, something which he said is going to perk him up for the coming playoffs.

"I will carry this over heading to the playoffs," said Wong, who also received a P30,000 prize for his MVP feat.

"We'll see how the other teams pan out in the games. But we'll just control what we can control and see it from there "

The Hotshots finished their elimination round campaign with a 7-4 record prior to the All-Stars. They've already qualified for the playoffs and remain in the running for a twice-to-beat advantage.

The RSJ game was a good warm-up for the playoffs for Wong, saying it was a very competitive match throughout.

"It was very competitive. I felt like people we're going out hard except in the end when we knew the score was done, we start having fun," said Wong

"But for the most part, it was competitive. And I like the competitiveness."