Victolero fortunate to get Adrian Wong without giving up anyone

MAGNOLIA coach Chito Victolero feels fortunate to have a quality player in Adrian Wong after signing with the team during the suspension of play.

Wong has become an immediate spark for the Hotshots, and on Saturday, he had a 18 points on 6-of-7 from threes, all career-high numbers.

At the start of the conference, Wong was with Rain or Shine but decided to move to Magnolia after testing the free agent mark.

“Siyempre, happy kami. Hindi naman siguro nabibigyan si Adrian ng breaks doon sa team na pinangalingan niya. We thought na we have a chance of getting him,” said Victolero.

The Magnolia coach said the decision of Rain or Shine to sign Gilas draftee Mike Nieto turned out to be a blessing for the team, which needed another player that will make an impact on the defensive end.

“For the Rain or Shine team also, they got Mike Nieto and I think pareho sila ng posisyon. Maybe ‘yung posisyon na ‘yun, baka sobra sila. We feel that we need another guy,” said Victolero.

Wong immediately got an opportunity for Magnolia, with Calvin Abueva and Rome Dela Rosa suffering from injuries, and Victolero said the former Ateneo guard immediately responded.

“Actually, si Adrian, nira-rush namin siya. Ang usapan nga namin is just to be patient with him, learn from the veterans like Jio, Mark, and Paul, learn the system. But the problem is nagkaroon kami ng injuries. Kailangan niya magstep-up.”

“We feel na bagay sya sa amin kasi ‘yung depensa niya. He is long, tall, and athletic. ‘Yun ang isang dahilan bakit namin siya kinuha. ‘Yung defensive mindset ni Adrian,” he said.

“Masuwerte kami na nakuha namin siya na hindi kami kumuha ng trade,” Victolero added.

