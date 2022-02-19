Nothing going Wong as Magnolia grounds Phoenix to stay perfect

MIKE Harris and Adrian Wong led Magnolia to a 103-83 win over Phoenix Super LPG on Saturday in the 2021 PBA Governors’ Cup at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

Magnolia vs Phoenix recap

Harris had another double-double with 20 points and 13 rebounds, while Wong played his best game in a Magnolia uniform with 18 points as the Hotshots kept their unbeaten slate with a lopsided victory.

Magnolia raised its record to 6-0, and is now a game and a half ahead of second-place Meralco, moving closer to a twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinals.

Continue reading below ↓

Phoenix dropped to 4-3, snapping a two-game winning streak.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Playing in only his third game in a Hotshots jersey, Wong shot the lights out, converting six out of seven three-point attempts in the game. He had three triples in the third as Magnolia outscored Phoenix, 36-20, in the quarter.

Wong’s contributions was a welcome sight with Calvin Abueva and Rome Dela Rosa still out with injuries.

“That’s that we talked about, the next man up. ‘Yung bata naman talaga, meron ‘yan eh. We asked him to play defense. We asked him to guard the best player in the other side. And he did a good job. Bonus na lang ‘yung he contributed a lot on offense,” said Victolero.

Paul Lee had 14 points, six rebounds, five assists, and three steals, while Mark Barroca had 13 points and seven assists as the Hotshots led by as many as 25 points.

Matthew Wright had 18 points, and Billy Ray Robles added 15 but import Dominique Sutton only had nine points for the Fuel Masters.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The scores:

Magnolia 103 – Harris 20, Wong 18, Lee 14, Barroca 13, Escoto 9, Corpuz 8, Reavis 6, Sangalang 6, Ahanmisi 5, Jalalon 4, Brill 0, Dionisio 0.

Phoenix Super LPG 83 – Wright 18, Robles 15, Manganti 9, Sutton 9, Garcia 8, Demusis 8, Perkins 6, Melecio 5, Jazul 3, Chua 2, Pascual 0, Camacho 0, Rios 0.

Quarters: 21-20; 39-34; 75-54; 103-83.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.