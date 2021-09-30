Victolero on Abueva: 'Mahirap na kalaban, magandang kakampi'

CALVIN Abueva could be one’s best friend, but could also be one’s worst enemy.

And Magnolia is thankful to have ‘The Beast’ on its side.

“Mahirap kalaban si Calvin. Mas maganda na yung kakampi mo siya kaysa kalaban mo siya,” said Hotshots coach Chito Victolero.

That was evident on Thursday when the Hotshots completed a two-game sweep of the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters, 96-86, to earn a return trip to the PBA Philippine Cup semifinals.

Abueva, 33, was simply a monster for Magnolia in the closeout win, pouring in 20 points and grabbing 19 rebounds that validated the team’s move to have him on board in the off-season trade with Phoenix in exchange for Chris Banchero.

Victolero said Abueva was able to mesh with the team in the short time he is with the franchise.

“Si Calvin nakakasundo niya na halos lahat, nakikilala niya na halos lahat,” stressed the Magnolia coach.

“Yung worry ko before baka magkulang yung time namin for chemistry. But ngayon nakikita ko sa mga bata that they work hard together, they prepare hard. And si Calvin malaking tulong sa amin hindi lang sa opensa kung hindi sa depensa, yung nagagawa niyang hustle, energy, yung extra possession.”

Victolero knows Abueva will play an even major role as the Hotshots go deep in the playoffs. And he said the Hotshots are fortunate to have the former NCAA MVP from San Sebastian by their side.

“So I think mas maganda na nandito siya kaysa nasa ibang team,” added the Magnolia coach.

