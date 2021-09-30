Lee's 24 points, Abueva double-double help Magnolia sweep ROS

PAUL Lee scored 24 points, Calvin Abueva added 20 points and 19 rebounds, and Magnolia swept Rain or Shine, 96-86, on Thursday to reach the semifinals of the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup at the Don Honorio Ventura State University gym in Bacolor, Pampanga.

The Hotshots seized control early and never trailed, ousting the Elastopainters in Game Two of the best-of-three quarterfinals series to advance to the next round against the winner of the rubber match between Meralco and NLEX on Friday.

Lee began the game with a triple and Magnolia opened with an 8-0 start and was never seriously threatened from there. The Hotshots even led by as many as 16 points in the match.

Jio Jalalon also stood out with 16 points, six assists, and two steals off the bench, and Ian Sangalang added 13 points and 11 rebounds for Magnolia.

