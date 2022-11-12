John Amores seen on video crying in dugout after punching spree

JOHN Amores was seen crying hard in the Jose Rizal University Bombers dugout after going on a rampage during an NCAA game against College of St. benilde on Tuesday.

In a video by GMA inside the Heavy Bombers dugout, the 6-foot-2 forward was seen bawling as he got comforted by his wife just moments after going on a punching spree.

The short video was shown on Game On on Friday before JRU's game against San Sebastian. The dugout shot starts at the 10:38 mark.

Amores has been slapped with indefinite suspensions that ruled him out of remainder of the NCAA Season 98 seniors basketball tournament.

CSB players Jimboy Pasturan and Taine Davis have already filed formal complaints against Amores before the San Juan Prosecutor's Office on Friday.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

"This is not just an outburst of emotion but this is actually a criminal case and CSB is not going to let this slide and take this sitting down," said Atty. Aldwin Salumbides, the legal counsel for the CSB players.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

"Justice needs to be served. What happened on the court spills over to the trial courts kasi may consequences eh."