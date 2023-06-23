Magnolia Hotshots make it six straight wins in PBA on Tour

MAGNOLIA Chicken Timplados extended its winning ways in the PBA on Tour after trouncing NorthPort, 125-89, on Friday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

Jerrick Ahanmisi shone the brighest with 23 points on 5-of-7 shooting from threes in the Hoshots' sixth win in as many games, which was marked by the most points scored in a game in the PBA preseason series.

James Laput had 15 points and seven rebounds as Magnolia sent NorthPort reeling to 3-3 at the end of a three-game winning streak.

Ahanmisi had 14 points in the fourth quarter, completing an impressive outing that saw him shot 9-of-11 from the field.

Joseph Eriobu scored 16 points while Jackson Corpuz added 14 points and nine rebounds for Magnolia.

Arvin Tolentino had 19 points, while JM Calma had 12 points and 10 rebounds for NorthPort.

The scores:

Magnolia 125 – Ahanmisi 23, Eriobu 16, Laput 15, Corpuz 14, Dela Rosa 11, Mendoza 11, Barroca 10, Lee 8, Jalalon 8, Murrell 5, Reavis 4, Sangalang 0.

NorthPort 89 – Tolentino 19, Calma 12, Munzon 10, Salado 10, Yu 9, Zamar 9, Ayaay 5, Santos 4, Gabriel 3, Comboy 3, Olivario 3, Bulawan 2, Sobrevega 0, Bauzon 0, Balagasay 0.

Quarters: 21-21; 53-41; 83-64; 125-89.