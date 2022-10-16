Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sun, Oct 16
    PBA

    Unbeaten Magnolia battles Northport; Bay Area faces JMF-less San Miguel

    by Reuben Terrado
    4 hours ago
    Chito Victolero Pido Jarencio
    Coach Chito Victolero and the Hotshots seek to go 5-0 as coach Pido Jarencio and the Batang Pier look to improve their 3-2 record.
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    MAGNOLIA tries to maintain its unbeaten record against NorthPort even as Bay Area gets another test in San Miguel in the 2022-23 PBA Commissioner’s Cup at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

    The Chicken Timplados Hotshots go up against the Batang Pier at 6:45 p.m. after the Dragons face the Beermen in their 4:30 p.m. tussle.

    See Jayson Castro eager to repay new TNT deal with more championships

    Magnolia is the only unbeaten team in the league following its 111-93 win over NLEX on Wednesday, its fourth victory in as many games.

    Nick Rakocevic had 36 points and 15 rebounds in the win over NLEX, playing that game after he suffered an injury in his right knee against TNT.

    Magnolia might get added help for the contest with Ian Sangalang and Rome Dela Rosa possibly returning for the Sunday match after missing two games due to typhoid fever.

    Nick RakocevicEyes will again be on Nick Rakocevic as the Hotshots eye win No. 5.

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
    Watch Now

    NorthPort tries to hand Magnolia its first defeat of the conference, with the Batang Pier on a high with an 87-83 victory over Blackwater last week.

    That match saw a collective effort with Prince Ibeh and Arvin Tolentino also contributing on offense, with Robert Bolick being checked after scoring 44 points two games ago.

    Bay Area, on the other hand, tries to bounce back from its 111-93 defeat against Barangay Ginebra last week to go down to 4-1.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      The Dragons though face another traditional powerhouse in San Miguel, winners of the Philippine Cup.

      Focus will be on Andrew Nicholson, who will be playing his second game as Bay Area import. He had 28 points in the match but struggled in the second half against Ginebra.

      San Miguel looks to claim its second straight win after a 113-105 victory over Rain or Shine last Sunday.

      A sidenote of the game though is that the individual match-up between June Mar Fajardo and Liu Chuanxing will not occur as Fajardo will sit for a few games after a throat surgery.

      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      PBA Updates
      topicJio JalalontopicAaron BlacktopicTNT Tropang GigatopicTab BaldwintopicRR PogoytopicAlex Cabagnot
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      Coach Chito Victolero and the Hotshots seek to go 5-0 as coach Pido Jarencio and the Batang Pier look to improve their 3-2 record.
      PHOTO: PBA Images

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again