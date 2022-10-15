Jayson Castro eager to repay new TNT deal with more championships

JAYSON Castro is thinking beyond championships as he is thankful for the early contract extension that he received from TNT management recently.

The 36-year-old Castro has signed a new deal that would enable him to play for TNT until 2025. He actually signed a two-year extension as his current contract will expire next year.

With the trust given to him by TNT, Castro said he will do his best to give the franchise another championship following the Tropang GIGA’s success in the 2021 Philippine Cup.

At the same time, Castro said he also wants to be the kind of player that others can also emulate during the period of what could possibly be his final contract with the same ballclub that drafted him.

“Gagawin ko lahat para makakuha ng another championship [and] at the same time, maging example sa mga player dito” said Castro on Saturday following TNT’s 110-91 win over Rain or Shine.

Drafted third overall by TNT in 2008, Castro has won seven championships with the ballclub, two of those titles were won where he was also named as the Finals MVP. He also has five Best Player of the Conference crowns over the course of his career.

Internationally, Castro was named as part of the Gilas Pilipinas selection in the Fiba Asia Championship twice in 2013 and 2015, earning him the unofficial label as the "Best Point Guard in Asia" during those times.

Now at the twilight of his career, Castro said he appreciated the fact that TNT already decided to grant him a new contract this early.

“Sobrang thankful ako sa TNT management, kay boss MVP, and of course, kay boss Ricky (Vargas), boss Al (Panlilio), and coach Chot. ‘Yung trust nila sa akin, even though na may another one year pa ako, inextend nila contract ko. Sobrang thankful and blessed kasi ‘yung trust nila sa akin, nandoon talaga.”

“At the same time, hindi ko sasayangin ‘yung tiwala na binigay nila sa akin,” said Castro.

