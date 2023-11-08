Mac Tallo grateful as Converge coach Aldin Ayo keeps his promise

MAC Tallo returned to the PBA after four years on Wednesday, turning up for Converge in its season opener at the Philsports Arena.

Tallo finished with 15 points but struggled from the field after making only 6 of his 17 shots in their 103-84 loss to Blackwater.

The Cebuano guard's comeback became possible after he was reinstated to the league without serving a ban for a failed drug test during his stint with NLEX back in 2019.

“Nag-usap na kami ni Comm [Willie Marcial]. Kami lang ang nakakaalam,” Tallo said. “Inayos namin at siyempre, nanghingi ako ng ano kay Comm. kung ano ang kailangan kong gawin. Ayun, nareinstate nila ako.”

With that issue behind him, Tallo played in Converge’s first game of the season, although he admitted he would have wanted a better performance.

“Nagka-jitters,” the 29-year-old admitted. “’Yun talaga iniiwasan ko. Kulang pa sa adjustment, kulang pa sa rhythm. Late ko na nakuha ‘yung rhythm ko, nung fourth quarter na.”

“Ang hirap talaga kapag nasa liga ka na talaga na prestihiyosong liga,” said Tallo.

Tallo is top-ranked 3x3 player

From his last stint with NLEX was in 2019, Tallo suited up in the MPBL and in the Chooks-to-Go 3x3 where he became the Philippines’ top player in half-court basketball.

His desire to go back to the PBA never wavered and the chance came through Aldin Ayo, who was also his coach at Chooks-to-Go 3x3 before moving to Converge.

It took a year before Tallo finally reunited with Ayo as he has a live contract with Chooks-to-Go 3x3.

“Nung 3x3 pa lang ni coach Aldin, sinabi ko na sa kanya na mag-PBA lang ako kapag ikaw ‘yung head coach. So nangyari naman. The day na he got selected as head coach ng Converge, tinawagan niya ako. Sabi niya, ‘Mac, nandito na ako.’ So right away, nagpaalam na ako sa Chooks,” said Tallo.

Tallo said he is thankful to Ayo for the opportunity at Converge.

“Maraming aspect ang game ko ang nagbago lalo na ‘yung offense. Dati, wala naman akong shooting. Nagka-shooting lang ako dahil kay coach. But I’m still struggling. Bumalik ako sa kanya, natuto uli ako kung paano maging consistent.”

“Rookie year ko [sa PBA], parang ang bilis ng pangyayari. Ngayon, bumabagal na siya. Nakakapag-adjust na ako ng konti. Nahihirapan lang ako from halfcourt to fullcourt. Since sistema ni coach Aldin ay takbuhan, doon ako nahihirapan. I’m still adjusting.

"Siyempre, sa bagong role na binigay sa akin ni coach Aldin at sa mga teammates ko na mas magagaling pa sa akin, I’m trying to blend in,” said Tallo.

