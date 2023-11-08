Blackwater wallops Converge in surprising PBA season debut

BLACKWATER put on an impressive debut in the 2023-24 PBA Commissioner’s Cup, routing Converge, 103-84, on Wednesday at the Philsports Arena.

The Bossing led by as many as 27 points in the surprisingly easy victory that snapped a nine-game losing streak dating back to February 1 when they dropped a 105-86 loss to San Miguel in last season’s Governors’ Cup.

Chris Ortiz led the Bossing pullaway and finished with 21 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, three steals,a and two blocks, giving head coach Jeff Cariaso a win in his first game with his new ballclub at the expense of his former ballclub.

Their last win was on January 27 against Phoenix in last season's Governors' Cup. It was also Blackwater’s first win against Converge in three games were they lost the previous two by an average margin of 16 points, according to PBA statistics chief Fidel Mangonon.



“It’s one of those things that despite it being Converge or anyone else, I think it’s the first game that you want to get under your belt a little bit because it’s the first game and it’s such a long layoff. We felt like we were practicing for a whole conference,” said Cariaso.



“Despite who that first game was, it was very hard that we come out on a positive note and the guys did it tonight,” he added.



JVee Casio had 15 points and four assists, Myk Ayonayon added 13 points and six rebounds, and Rey Suerte chipped 12 points, six rebounds, and five assists in an all-around game for Blackwater.



The Bossing went on a 10-0 run to break a 33-33 tie and never looked back from there.



Thomas Vodanovich had 20 points and 18 rebounds for Converge while Mark Tallo added 15 points in his return to the PBA.



The top rookies from both teams struggled from the field.

Blackwater first-round pick Christian David finished with three points on 1-of-6 shooting to go with three rebounds, and two assists with Schonny Winston ending up with nine points on a 3-of-13 clip for the FiberXers.



The scores:



Blackwater 103 – Ortiz 21, Casio 15, Ayonayon 13, Suerte 12, Rosario 11, Hill 10, Guinto 9, Escoto 3, David 3, Banal 3, McCarthy 2, DiGregorio 1, Sena 0.



Converge 84 – Vodanovich 20, Tallo 15, Stockton 14, Arana 12, Balanza 10, Winston 9, Nieto 4, Maagdenberg 0, Ebona 0, Melecio 0, Racal 0, Ambohot 0, Santos 0.



Quarters: 27-18; 50-40; 75-55; 103-84.

