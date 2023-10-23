Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PBA

    Mac Tallo move to Converge on hold because of this

    Cebuano guard apparently needs to resolve PBA concerns from his stint with NLEX
    by homer d. sayson
    5 hours ago
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    CHICAGO — Mac Tallo's highly-anticipated return to the PBA via the Converge FiberXers is on hold.

    The FiberXers announced on Sunday that they have signed the 29-year old guard to a two-year deal, But sources bared the league has put the brakes on the deal.

    One source revealed that the PBA insists that Tallo first serve a six-month suspension for an alleged "drug infraction" during his time with the NLEX Road Warriors.

    Tallo, who was drafted 10th overall in the 2017 PBA draft, was originally picked by TNT before moving to the Road Warriors.

    Converge contends that Tallo left the league after the incident and that the time away from the league should have been sufficient punishment beyond the six months the PBA wants him to serve now.

      The PBA has yet to make a statement on the issue at posting time.

      PHOTO: PBA Images

