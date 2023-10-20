Mac Tallo departs Chooks-to-Go 3x3. Is Converge stint next?

IT seems all roads point to guard Mac Tallo joining coach Aldin Ayo and the Converge FiberXers.

Tallo was finally released by Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas after a two-year stint as the country’s top 3x3 player in a move that could pave the way for his return to the PBA in time for Season 48.

What's next for Mac Tallo?

Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas announced the departure of Tallo from the franchise and Friday, expressing gratitude to the time and dedication the Cebuano player spent with the team the past two years.

"Chooks Pilipinas is grateful for the service Tallo has done for the country, including being the country's number one-ranked 3x3 player. Tallo has exemplified the spirit of dedication, hard work, and passion that defines Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas," said Mel Macasaquit, vice president of Chooks Inc.

Tallo parting ways with Chooks came just days after the 29-year-old guard suited up for Converge in a three-day pocket tournament involving three other PBA teams.

No deal has yet been reached between Converge and Tallo, but a person privy to the situation said initial negotiations are already in the works.

Converge is coached by Ayo, who handled Tallo while he was still with the Chooks 3x3 program prior to his transfer with the FiberXers.

The son of former PBA player Mark Anthony Tallo, the 6-foot playmaker was a first round pick of TNT in the 2017 draft, and likewise suited up for NLEX, and Bacolod, Manila, and Bicol in the MPBL before finding his niche in the half-court game.

"Tallo's transition to 3x3 basketball showcased his adaptability and resilience. His performances on the court have brought pride and inspiration to fans across the nation. Although he now embarks on a journey back to 5-on-5 basketball, we want to assure Mac that our unwavering support and cheers will always be with him,” added Macaaquit.

Tallo's dedication and talent left an indelible mark on Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas and the broader world of FIBA 3x3.

In his last exploits with the team, the proud Cebuano led Manila Chooks to a stunning win over world No. 12 Futian during the 2023 FIBA 3x3 World Tour Cebu Masters last month.

That moment inspired the remaining members of the team, who went on to stun world No. 3 Antwerp in the 2023 FIBA 3x3 Al Bidda Park Challenger on Tuesday evening.

