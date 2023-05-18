Meralco trades Mac Belo to Rain or Shine for Norbert Torres

A NEW lease on life awaits Mac Belo.

Out of the limelight for so long, the former UAAP Finals MVP out of Far Eastern University was traded by Meralco on Tuesday to Rain or Shine for Norbert Torres.

The one-on-one trade was approved by the PBA trade committee on Thursday.

"We thank Mac Belo for his contributions to the team and wish him well in his future endeavors," the Bolts said in a statement released to the media.

Belo, an athletic 6-4 forward from Cotabato, had an outstanding amateur career both with the Tamaraws and the Gilas Pilipinas national team.

However, the 30-year old has yet to live up to the huge expectations since he was picked third overall by Blackwater in the special Gilas draft in 2016.

He played four seasons with Blackwater while battling an assortment of injuries before being traded to Meralco in February 2021 for Baser Amer and Bryan Faundo.

Last season, he all but disappeared from Norman Black's rotation at the Bolts camp, where the frontline minutes largely went to Raymond Almazan and Cliff Hodge.

Despite being healthy, he played in just nine games the entire campaign for a grand total of 35 minutes, averaging .9 points per.