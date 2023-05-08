Luigi Trillo named new Meralco coach as Black slides into consultant role

LUIGI Trillo will take over as the new head coach of the Meralco Bolts come the PBA 48th season.

Bolts management made the announcement on the long-time assistant's appointment on Monday, saying former coach Norman Black will take on a new role as team consultant.

Serbian coach Nenad Vucinic meanwhile, has been promoted as active consultant of the franchise.

Under Black, who came on board as coach in 2014, the Bolts made their maiden finals appearance during the 2016 Governors Cup, eventually repeating it three more times, the latest of which came during the 2022 edition of the season-ending tournament.

Unfortunately, Meralco couldn't get over the hump, and lost to Barangay Ginebra in all those four finals stint.

"I would like to express my heartfelt thanks to the Meralco management and the MVP group for supporting myself and the Bolts," said Black in a statement.

"In addition, I wish to thank the playersnand my coaching staff for their hard work and positive attitude in their efforts to make the team successful over the years. I now look forward to helping the team in my capacity as team consultant in our continued quest to bring a championship to the Meralco franchise.

Meralco management also expressed its gratitude to Black for building a winning culture for the Bolts during his tenure as coach.

"We thank coach Norman for his unwavering commitment and the indelible mark he has left on the organization. We are also grateful to have coach Nenad and Luigi taking on new roles in leading the Bolts," said Trillo.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓