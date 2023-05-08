Converge acquires Mike Nieto in trade with Rain or Shine

CONVERGE continues with its offseason dealings, acquiring Mike Nieto from Rain or Shine.

In return for giving up Nieto, the Elasto Painters will receive the FiberXers' second round picks in the PBA's 49th and 50th seasons.

Incidentally, Nieto is the second former Ateneo player acquired by Converge in a trade after earlier receiving Adrian Wong plus a first round pick in the coming rookie draft from Magnolia in exchange for Abu Tratter and David Murrell.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Earlier, Converge also effected changes within the management side after naming Pampanga Governor Dennis 'Delta' Pineda as team governor and representative to the PBA Board, and former PBA commissioner Chito Salud as alternate governor.

Former Ateneo player Jacob Lao was likewise appointed as new team manager, with CK Kanapi as assistant team manager.