LOOK: Jackson Corpuz shakes hand of Troy Rosario after PBA finals

IT appears that Troy Rosario and Jackson Corpuz have let bygones be bygones after the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup finals.

The Tropang GIGA’s Facebook page on Saturday night uploaded a photo of Corpuz shaking the hand of Corpuz following the conclusion of the series that saw TNT winning the crown at the expense of Magnolia.

Jackson Corpuz vs Troy Rosario issue

The sportsmanship act came following a contentious series between TNT and Magnolia following the events of Game 3 where Corpuz was called for a flagrant foul penalty two against Rosario while attempting to catch a forward pass at their frontcourt.

The momentum, however, resulted in Rosario landing very hard on the floor which led to the TNT big man suffering a dislocated left pinkie that nearly sidelined him for the rest of the finals.

But Rosario played on despite the injury as he decided not to go through surgery in order to play the remainder of the series.

Despite the injury, Rosario even started in Game 4, finishing with five points and three rebounds in 19 minutes. He even suited up for the title-clinching Game 5, scoring nine points and grabbing nine boards for TNT in 14 minutes.

