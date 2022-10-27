If you're a PBA team, you wouldn't want to be on this LIST

RECENTLY, the Bay Area Dragons sent Terrafirma crashing to PBA ignominy with a 54-point blowout. It now stands as the second worst beating in league history. There have been similar blowouts in the past, a few which came during the PBA's infancy.

As per the list of PBA statistics head Fidel Mangonon, here are the other losses which the victims would rather forget.

47

Star has a knack for runaway victories years ago. In their January 28, 2017 match, the Hotshots crushed Meralco, 120-73, during a Philippine Cup match at the Ynares Center. Years before he became a member of Meralco, Allein Maliksi torched the Bolts as he had 25 points in the contest.

47

Sta. Lucia’s biggest victory in the history of the now-defunct franchise came last January 7, 2007 when the Realtors overwhelmed Coca-Cola, 122-75, in the Philippine Cup quarterfinals at the Araneta Coliseum. The team was coached by Alfrancis Chua, now the team governor of Barangay Ginebra.

48

The Realtors, however, were also in the wrong end of history as they were defeated by Burger King, 120-72, on June 14, 2009 in the Fiesta Conference. The Whoopers were coached by Yeng Guiao with import Anthony Johnson, Gary David and Arwind Santos spearheading the team in the win.

48

Alaska, still coached back then by Tim Cone, was coming off a Philippine Cup title when it missed the finals the following conference. The Aces though salvaged its 2000 Commissioner’s Cup campaign by clinching third place in the 2000 Commissioner’s Cup after outclassing Tanduay, 119-71.

51

In a June 14, 2014 PBA Governors’ Cup match-up, Rain or Shine routed Alaska, 123-72, at the Philsports Arena, the first time in 28 years that the winning margin breached the 50-point barrier. AZ Reid had 48 points in the contest and led a 19-0 run in the second quarter that led to the lopsided win.

53

One year and 22 days later after that rout by the Elasto Painters, Star also routed its opponent in a June 26, 2015 match in the PBA Governors’ Cup quarterfinals. The Hotshots outclassed GlobalPort, 126-73, in Tim Cone’s biggest victory in terms of winning margin as a head coach. Five players led by Marquis Blakely (23) scored in double digits with Star shooting the lights out with a 54-percent clip from the field.

54

Shell’s final game in the 1986 PBA season was quite remarkable with the Oilers beating Tanduay, 154-100, last November 16 in the Open Conference quarterfinals The match was actually a no-bearing one for Tanduay, which at that time was seeking a grand slam and had already sealed its place in the semifinals of that conference. The Rhum Masters later missed the title, and finished fourth.

54

On September 30, 1976, the U/Tex Wranglers set the biggest winning margin back then in PBA history, blowing out Fiberlite, 170-116, in the PBA Second Conference. The Wranglers won over the Fiberglass Makers following a player movement between the two squads that included high-scoring guard Lim Eng Beng moving to U/Tex from Fiberlite, which during the previous conference was named Quasar TV Makers.

54

The Bay Area Dragons nearly shattered the league’s record last October 21 after they defeated Terrafirma, 130-76. Former NBA player Andrew Nicholson led the Dragons with 37 points in the biggest win by a guest team in league history. Even more impressive was the Dragons opened their PBA Commissioner's Cup campaign with a 46-point drubbing of Blackwater.

55

U/Tex shattered its own record by a point during a July 12, 1980 match as the Wranglers beat Great Taste, 154-99, during the Open Conference. Among the notable players for U/Tex are Lim Eng Beng and Glenn McDonald, who previously played for the Boston Celtics. U/Tex eventually won the crown the following month, defeating Toyota. For Great Taste, the defeat was part of the Discoverers’ 18-game losing streak, a PBA record until Blackwater shattered the mark in 2021.

