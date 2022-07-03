Limitless, Platinum reach PBA 3x3 Grand Finals quarters undefeated

LIMITLESS Appmasters and Platinum Karaoke entered the quarterfinals of the PBA 3x3 Third Conference Grand Finals after going undefeated in pool play on Sunday at Robinsons Place Manila in Ermita.

Jorey Napoles and Nico Salva led the Appmasters to a 2-0 record in Group A after their 20-16 win over Ginebra and a 22-19 overtime victory over Cavitex.

That allowed Limitless to set up a quarterfinal clash against Purefoods TJ Titans.

Meanwhile, Ael Banal was just unstoppable for Platinum as it downed Sista, 17-14, before a 21-8 conquest of undermanned Terrafirma.

The undefeated showing arranged a quarterfinal clash against San Miguel Beermen.

Ael Banal shows the way for Platinum. PHOTO: PBA Images

Also getting tickets to the next round were Brgy. Ginebra 3x3 and Sista Super Sealers.

Ginebra leaned on Denice Villamor's eight points to take the 21-16 triumph over Cavitex to end up with an even 1-1 record in Pool A and setting up a face off against top-seed and three leg winners TNT Tropang Giga.

Sista, meanwhile, got seven points from Jan Jamon as it clipped Terrafirma, 15-10, to finish second in Pool B and collide against two-seed Meralco Bolts 3x3.

The last eight teams standing will now go on a knockout phase for the right to claim the P750,000 cash prize.

