LIMITLESS Appmasters ended TNT's dream run, 14-13, to win its first leg title in the PBA 3x3 tournament on Sunday.

Jorey Napoles and Brandon Ganuelas Rosser conspired down the stretch to clinch the win and the P100,00 prize money.

Reymar Caduyac and the Appmasters are the first guest team to win a PBA 3x3 leg.

PHOTO: PBA Images

