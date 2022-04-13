Limitless App barely survives, sets up early showdown with TNT

LIMITLESS App survived its biggest test yet by beating Sista Super Sealers, 22-13, to make it to the next stage of the PBA 3x3 Second Conference Leg 6 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Brandon Rosser took charge with eight points to help the Appmasters clinch the third and last quarterfinals berth in Pool A at the end of pool play Wednesday morning.

The Appmasters finished with an even 2-2 record to stay in contention for a back-to-back leg title in the final conference of the standalone tournament this season.

But they face an even tougher task in the quarterfinals where they are paired right away with rival TNt Tropang Giga who finished no. 2 in Pool B.

Meralco meanwhile, emerged as the top seed going to the knockout stage after completing a four-game sweep of its assignment in Pool A.

The Bolts will play the sudden-death winner between San Miguel and CAVITEX in the quarterfinals.

Pioneer Pro Tibay also entered the next phase undefeated in Pool B with a 3-0 slate, so did Purefoods (3-0) in Pool C.

Pioneer will meet Pool C no. 2 team Platinum Karaoke, while the Titans set up a playoffs showdown with Pool A no. 2 Barangay Ginebra

