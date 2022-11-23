Lester Prosper, Alex Cabagnot sit out Terrafirma game vs San Miguel

TERRAFIRMA will play against San Miguel without an import after Lester Prosper was placed under the league's health protocols.

Prosper will not be around for the Dyip’s match against the Beermen just days after he helped his team end a 25-game losing streak by tallying 50 points and 19 rebounds in a 124-114 win over NLEX.

Alex Cabagnot, another hero for the Dyip in the win over NLEX, also sat out the game against his former team, showing up in civvies.

Prosper’s absence will be a dampener for Terrafirma, which will be playing a San Miguel team that is looking to fortify its chances of making it to the quarterfinals.

Terrafirma is currently at the bottom with a 1-9 win-loss record, and is eyeing back-to-back victories against San Miguel.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The Beermen could play with June Mar Fajardo as he has recovered from a recent throat surgery. Terrence Romeo could also be back in action after being elevated into the active roster.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓