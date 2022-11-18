Prosper's 50, Cabagnot heroics lift Terrafirma past NLEX to finally stop skid at 25

LESTER Prosper had a career-high 50 points to lift Terrafirma to a 124-114 overtime win over NLEX to finally end a 25-game losing streak on Friday in the 2022-23 PBA Commissioner’s Cup at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

Prosper delivered for the Dyip to claim a win for the first time in more than nine months, improving their win-loss record to 1-9 despite being out of contention for a quarterfinal berth this conference.

Terrafirma survived an NLEX run after coming back from a 17-point deficit to capture the win, their first since February 12 when they beat Blackwater, 109-103, in the Governors’ Cup.

On his way to a franchise record for most points by a Dyip player, Prosper capped off an 8-0 run with a three and two free throws to break a 112-112 tie in overtime.

Alex Cabagnot also nailed a three to start the Terrafirma breakaway to finish with eight points.

“At least, nasira ‘yung sumpa. At least, we can start again,” said Terrafirma coach Johnedel Cardel.

Prosper also had 19 rebounds for a double-double, while Juami Tiongson had 18 points, eight rebounds, and nine assists for the Dyip. Eric Camson added 15, and Gelo Alolino had 10 points for the winning squad.

A slam by Prosper enabled Terrafirma to take a 71-54 lead early in the third, the largest of the ballgame.

NLEX came back, outscoring Terrafirma, 25-17, in the fourth, with Earl Clark scoring a game-tying basket, 110-110. Clark though missed the potential game-winner for the Road Warriors at the close of regulation.

But NLEX eventually lost for the fifth straight time to go down to 3-7.

Clark had 45 points and 18 rebounds, while Don Trollano had 26, but NLEX sorely missed Kevin Alas in the game due to an injury.

The scores:

Terrafirma 124 – Prosper 50, Tiongson 18, Camson 15, Alolino 10, Cabagnot 8, Cahilig 8, Ramos 7, Munzon 5, Gomez de Liano 3, Javelona 0.

NLEX 114 – Clark 45, Trollano 26, Ganuelas-Rosser 22, Rosales 12, Nieto 9, Chua 0, Celda 0, Miranda 0, Paniamogan 0, Varilla 0.

Quarters: 40-30; 68-54; 93-85; 110-110; 124-114.