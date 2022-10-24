LOOK: Lester Prosper holds cage clinics, feeding program around Manila

AMID all the negativity, Lester Prosper is making some positive things for Terrafirma.

The brawny import has quietly been making the rounds of barangays in the metropolis to conduct basketball clinics and hold feeding programs for less fortunate children out of his own pocket.

Over the weekend, the naturalized Indonesian was at the Damayan Court Barangay 176 in Caloocan City, and by next Saturday, will be taking his advocacy to Sampaloc, Manila.

“He’s doing it since galing din siya sa wala. At gusto niya ring i-share yung blessings niya sa Filipino community,” said a person close to Prosper and the one coordinating his weekly charity activity.

The import launched his advocacy just a day after Terrafirma absorbed a 54-point beating at the hands of guest team Bay Area Dragons.

The 130-76 drubbing produced the second biggest losing margin in PBA history and sent the Dyip reeling to a 0-6 record.

In all, the franchise has lost their last 22 games, which now stands as the second longest losing streak in the league after the 29 of Blackwater.

“At least kahit talo, may saya pa rin na nararamdaman kasi nakakatulong naman siya (Prosper),” said the friend of the 34-year-old import born in the Dominican Republic.

Prosper initially launched his feeding program at the height of the pandemic when he sent some personal money and donated it to Hospicio de San Jose while he was in Indonesia.

“Pinambili ng gatas ng mga bata,” said Prosper’s friend. “Kasi at one point in his teen life, naging homeless din siya.”

Eventually, Prosper is thinking about expanding his assistance program through the Lester Prosper Foundation.

“Kahit wala daw siya (Prosper) dito, e makakatulong pa rin daw siya sa mga batang nangangailangan,” his friend said.

Prosper is averaging 29.17 points, 16.0 rebounds, and 2.5 assists in his second tour of duty with the Dyip franchise, where he first played during the 2019 Commissioner's Cup.

He also once played as guest import for San Miguel during its campaign in the Terrific 12 tournament of the East Asia Super League (EASL).

