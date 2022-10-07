Losses piling up but Lester Prosper not giving up on Terrafirma

THE losses may be piling up for Terrafirma, but import Lester Prosper isn’t about to give up on the Dyip.

The brawny import believes one victory in its PBA Commissioner’s Cup campaign can change the fortune of the woeful franchise.

“All we need is one to stop the bleeding,” said the 34-year-old Prosper.

And despite another loss Friday night this time against Meralco, 105-92, to bring its record to 0-4, the naturalized Indonesian player likes what he’s been seeing with the Dyip every game day.

He was particularly proud of the way Terrafirma kept pace with Meralco, which really didn’t pull away until the fourth quarter when Allein Maliksi, Bong Quinto, and import Johnny O’Bryant instigated the telling run.

“I just saw improvement the way we fought,” said Prosper, referring to Meralco as a top-tier team. “Our team is very young and they’re developing day by day. They’re becoming better and better day by day.”

Prosper dropped 35 points and 18 rebounds as he outdueled O’Bryant, who finished with 31 and 11.

But with victories hard to come by, the import admitted somehow getting frustrated now and then. But with the way the Dyip have been progressing, Prosper believes it’s just a matter of time before they’ll finally nail that elusive breakthrough win.

“When you’re always losing, theres always frustration. But as I’ve said, I’ts about improving, helping this team to improve, help these guys to be a cohesive unit, to be able to go out there on the floor and battle against teams like Magnolia, Meralco, San Miguel, and even the young team like Converge,” he said.

"We have to play with more energy, we have to make better decisions, and if you continue to do this and you continue to improve, we can definitely get better.”

