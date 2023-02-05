Leo Austria welcome to watch games, sit on SMB bench as consultant

AS consultant, Leo Austria is always welcome to go to San Miguel Beer games and sit on the team bench.

SMB team manager Gee Abanilla said the Beermen are just waiting for the 64-year-old champion to rejoin the team during games.

“He’s always welcome to come over,” said the San Miguel executive on Sunday after the Beermen rolled to their fourth straight win in the PBA Governors Cup behind a thrilling 100-98 escape against the Magnolia Hotshots.

“He can come to the games and sit on the bench. Siya lang ang hinihintay namin.”

So far, Austria has been a no-show to the games of the season-ending tournament following his appointment as team consultant as he relinquished the coaching job to Jorge Gallent.

The native of Sairaya, Quezon was last seen together with the Beermen in Game 4 of the Commissioner’s Cup semifinals following the team’s ouster against guest team Bay Area Dragons.

Text messages and phone calls left by SPIN.ph to the nine-time PBA champion coach have been left unanswered.

But Abanilla said he gets to talk to the veteran coach from time to time.

“Nagkakausap naman kami, simpleng kamustahan,” added the San Miguel team manager.

Long-time San Miguel deputy Peter Martin thought Austria was going to watch the game against Magnolia on Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

“Akala ko nga pupunta siya, e,” he said.