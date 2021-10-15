Austria on win-loss pattern in SMB-TNT series: 'Kami rin nagtataka'

SAN Miguel hopes to break the pattern of alternating winners in its PBA Philippine Cup semifinals series against TnT Tropang Giga.

The Beermen won Game 6 on Friday, 103-90, to tie the best-of-seven semifinal playoff at 3-3 and maintain the trend of San Miguel winning the even-numbered games.

SMB coach Leo Austria is keeping fingers crossed the trend won’t hold true come Sunday’s winner-take-all Game Seven.

“Sana yung trending hindi mangyari,” he said. “Win, lose, win, lose, win, lose.”

Will pattern hold?

“If you notice since the start of the conference up to the series with TnT, we beat them, they beat us, we beat them, they beat us.”

Should the pattern hold, the Tropang Giga will have their turn of winning come Game 7, a spell which the Beermen are trying to break on Sunday.

“Kami rin naman nagtataka (bakit ganun),” said Austria.

But with survival at stake, the San Miguel coach expects a more competitive match than the blowouts that have marred the series' last four games.

“It’s a matter of who wants it most in the rubber match,” Austria said.

