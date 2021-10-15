All set for Game Seven as San Miguel overcomes TNT rally

SAN Miguel lived to fight another day, overwhelming TNT, 103-90, in Game 6 on Friday to forge a sudden-death match for one spot in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup Finals at the Don Honorio Ventura State University gym in Bacolor, Pampanga.

Mo Tautuaa scored a team-high 24 points while Marcio Lassiter delivered the biggest baskets to atone for a disappointing performance in Game 5 as the Beermen set the stage for a Game Seven on Sunday, also at the DHVSU gym.

Lassiter had 19 points and connected on three consecutive three-pointers in a fiery 14-4 start that set the tone for the match. His last trey doused cold water on a last-gasp TNT run that got it within 10 with 2:09 left in the game.

The SMB top gun went 5-of-8 from three-point distance to atone for his five-point effort on Wednesday where he shot just 2-of-8 from the field.

Mo Tautuaa was a tower of power for the Beermen in Game Six. PHOTO: PBA Images

The Beermen led by as many as 26 points and only trailed when the Tropang GIGA scored the first two points of the game. The game was the fourth straight in this best-of-seven series to end up as a blowout.

“We know that this is a do-or-die for us. Luckily, we had a good start and we were able to sustain our energy,” said San Miguel coach Leo Austria.

Terrence Romeo had 16 points and six assists, while Arwind Santos had 13 points and 10 rebounds. June Mar Fajardo also had a double-double as he added 11 points and 14 rebounds for the Beermen.

After that torrid start, the Beermen poured it on in the second with Tautuaa scoring eight to lead them to a 53-38 halftime advantage.

San Miguel still went on attack mode in the third as Santos hit back-to-back threes to start the quarter, and the Beermen were even up, 84-58, during the period.

SMB spoiled the effort of Ryan Reyes after he nearly finished with a double-double of 16 points and nine rebounds.

Jayson Castro had 16 points, and Poy Erram had 11 points, but RR Pogoy was silent as he only had six points on 2 of 10 from the field after an 18-point effort in Game 5.

The scores:

San Miguel 103 – Tautuaa 24, Lassiter 19, Romeo 16, Santos 13, Fajardo 11, Cabagnot 9, Perez 8, Ross 3, Pessumal 0, Gamalinda 0.

TNT 90 – Reyes 16, Castro 16, Erram 11, Rosario 10, M. Williams 9, Heruela 9, Montalbo 6, Pogoy 6, K. Williams 5, Khobutin 2, Exciminiano 0, Alejandro 0, Marcelo 0.

Quarters: 27-21; 53-38; 86-62; 103-90.

