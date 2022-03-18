Austria defends free-agent signings, blames lack of chemistry

SAN Miguel coach Leo Austria admitted chemistry, or the lack of it, was one of the reasons for the Beermen’s early exit from the PBA 46th Season Governors’ Cup playoffs.

The powerhouse Beermen failed to get past the quarterfinals after suffering a 100-85 beating at the hands of a twice-to-beat Meralco side on Friday night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Many thought that, despite twice-to-beat disadvantage, the Beermen were capable of making it to the semifinals with their explosive import Shabazz Muhammad, who scored 57 points against the Bolts in the elimination round.

Austria airs frustration

“I have no words to say regarding the game,” said Austria. “I’m really frustrated because everybody is expecting us to do well. But we fell short of one game to get into the semifinals.”

“We really want to get to the semifinals because it’s a series and we’ll start getting our rhythm and chemistry. It seems that chemistry is lacking in the team.”

Muhammad was actually their third import of the conference after Brandon Brown and Orlando Johnson. San Miguel also made movements midway through the conference with the signing of Jericho Cruz and Rodney Brondial through free agency.

Despite the early exit, Austria assured the team will be a lot better moving forward, with more time to prepare for next season.

“I know that those players can help the team,” said Austria, referring to the free agent signings. “I don’t know the effect but I love them in the team. It’s a matter of time. I think ‘yung time ang kulang for us to be a very cohesive team.”

“If you think about the team, it’s almost complete. It’s a matter of time to get good chemistry. The mainstays, they tried to embrace [the new players], and the new players tried to adjust.

"Nasa adjustment period, and sometimes, ‘yun ang epekto kasi everybody wants to be nice with their teammates,” said Austria.

