Bay Area Dragons vow to field stacked team in PBA guest campaign

THE Bay Area Dragons are out to give the PBA a fresh look and dimension when they play as guest team in the Governors Cup by next season.

The Hongkong-based ballclub was officially welcomed by the league on Monday and officials vowed to give the local teams a run for their money.

"This is going to be half-national team level Chinese players. We're going to have all of the top players from Hong Kong and we're also going to have top players also from Chinese Taipei who are coming into the free agency cycle from the P+ League," said East Asia Super League CEO Matt Bayer.

Bayer made possible the stint of the Dragons in the PBA as they will also be competing simultaneously in the rejigged home-and-away format of the EASL that kicks off this October, with Manila serving as its temporary home base.

Foreign guest teams back

The Dragons will represent Greater China in the EASL where ballclubs from the PBA, Korean Basketball League (KBL), Japan B. League, and P. League+ are also seeing action.

The team will also be the first foreign squad to compete in the PBA in the last 18 years.

Nicholas Stoodley was the first guest team to win a PBA championship back in 1980 during the Invitational conference. The national team carrying the Northern Consolidated colors also ruled the 1987 Reinforced Conference under the late Ron Jacobs.

Commissioner Willie Marcial said the Dragons are eligible to win the Governors Cup.

"Yes. Same system, same format, and they can become champions in the Governors Cup," said Marcial.

