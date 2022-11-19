Leading scorer Kevin Alas' ankle injury adds to NLEX misery

KEVIN Alas’ sprained ankle remained swollen, keeping him out of action in NLEX’s 124-114 overtime loss to lowly Terrafirma in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup on Friday night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Alas was in street clothes and watched the action from the bench as the Road Warriors became the first team the Dyip beat this conference and in the last 26 games.

The 31-year-old guard and son of former PBA coach Louie Alas is the team’s leading scorer this conference with averages of 15.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.8 assists.

“Maga siya, e” said Alas of the right ankle which he sprained in the team’s previous game against Bay Area Dragons, 118-98.

“From last game pa ito. Start pa lang ng second quarter,” he said of the injury.

Incidentally, Alas suffered the ankle sprain on his birthday last Sunday, leaving him with a limp as he walked out of the Smart Araneta Coliseum with wife Selina Dagdag.

The loss against the Dyip was the fifth straight for NLEX, which now carries a 3-7 record and on the verge of being eliminated after playoffs appearances in the last three straight conference.