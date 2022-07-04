Lassiter sees Arwind continue knocking down PBA records

MARCIO Lassiter was a "proud brother" when Arwind Santos became the latest member of the PBA’s 10,000-point club.

Lassiter on Arwind Santos reaching scoring milestone

The Fil-Am wingman has been a witness to how Santos, his former teammate at San Miguel, religiously works out and take care of his body that he wasn’t a bit surprised when the lanky forward became just the 17th player to achieve the feat over the weekend.

“I personally know how hard he works and that’s just a testament on how well he maintains his body,” said Lassiter of Santos, once a part of the Beermen’s dreaded "Death 5" that included him, Alex Cabagnot, Chris Ross, and six-time MVP June Mar Fajardo.

“And he’s a true professional when it comes out there and give his all.”

Ironically, the 41-year-old Santos made the record against San Miguel during its Philippine Cup game against NorthPort at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The product of Far Eastern University finished with 25 points, seven rebounds, and three assists in the game which unfortunately, the Batang Pier lost, 122-106.

Going to the game, Santos needed just 13 points to make the mark.

“Does he wait for us to do it?,” said a smiling Lassiter about the coincidence of Santos achieving the personal landmark at the expense of his former team.

Despite his advanced age, Santos, who won MVP honor in 2013, appeared still good to play a few more years in the league.

Lassiter won’t be surprised anew if the pride of Lubao, Pampanga would again enter the PBA history book with another career record down the line.

“The way he’s playing it looks like he can still keep going,” said Lassiter.

“And I know he’ll just continue knocking down records one by one.”

Unlike Santos, the 35-year-old San Francisco, California native doesn’t see himself reaching the 10,000-point plateau.

Not unless he stays as healthy as Santos is.

“No, I don’t,” when asked about achieving the feat. “If I’m blessed to stay healthy and to be on a strong team like San Miguel, because honestly, my teammates are what’s important for me, help them make look better, whether help them on defense or giving assists to them because I know that would help us win championships.

“I’ll be happy with the championships. If I get there, I’ll be blessed and it’s God’s will.”

Lassiter by the way, is already a member of the 5,000-point club, having joined the elite group of players in June of 2019 yet.

