Arwind Santos joins PBA's 10,000-point club at expense of former team SMB

ARWIND Santos became the 17th player to score 10,000 points in PBA history on Saturday.

The NorthPort veteran made a fadeaway jumper over San Miguel's June Mar Fajardo at the 11:20 mark of the third quarter to reach the milestone.

Incidentally, most of Santos' points during his career came at San Miguel where he played for majority of his career from 2009 to 2021 before being traded to NorthPort.

Santos started out his career with the Air21 franchise after being drafted second in the 2006 draft.

