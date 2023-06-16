Juami Tiongson dedicates every game to late grandma

JUAMI Tiongson makes it a point to always dedicate every game he plays to his late grandmother.

The Terrafirma guard scored the best output so far in the PBA On Tour as he presided over a game-changing third-quarter run by the Dyip in a 110-96 win over NLEX on Friday night at the Ynares Sports Arena.

Tiongson sizzled for 37 big points capped by a fiery 7-of-12 shooting from beyond the arc in the Dyip’s second win in five outings.

He had 13 in the third quarter alone when Terrafirma outscored NLEX, 33-23, to take the lead for good, 85-76, heading to the final quarter.

Shortly after, he offered the game in loving memory of his grandmother, Divina Pastor Bacol.

“She passed away recently, so every game ko is dedicated sa kanya,” said the 32-year-old playmaker out of Ateneo.

“Laking lola at lolo ako. Both sa father and mother side ko,” Tiongson added.

Tiongson comes from a close-knit family.

When the Terrafirma hotshot won the Most Improved Player award last year, he considered it a ‘family award’ and offered it specifically to his mother, who encouraged him to fight on at a time when he was on the verge of quitting basketball.