Juami Tiongson's 37 points, 7 treys allow Dyip to cruise past NLEX

TERRAFIRMA leaned on a strong third quarter to turn back NLEX, 110-96, in Friday's PBA On Tour games at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

Juami Tiongson led the Dyip assault and finished with a game-high 37 points including 7-of-12 from three point range.

The Dyip outscored the Road Warriors, 33-23, in the third to finally take control of the match.

It was the second win by Terrafirma in it's last three outings to improve to 2-3 (win-loss) in the preseason.

"Sabi ko babalik yan. Nung natapos ang third quarter lamang kami ng nine points. Kung hindi kami dedepensa, matatalo kami," said Terrafirma coach Johnedel Cardel, who had to be assisted on the bench by team manager Ronald Tubid as deputies Raymond Tiongco and Raymond Gavieres were both out with the flu.

"So nag-react naman yung mga players. Nung fourth quarter ang ganda, na-control na namin yung game."

Tiongson's last trey of the night gave the Dyip their biggest lead at 107-87.

Gelo Alolino finished with 14 points while Andreas Cahilig churned out a double-double for the Dyip with 13 points and 14 rebounds.

NLEX played with only nine players and went down to its fourth loss in five outings.

Don Trollano paced the Road Warriors with 20 points, Kevin Alas added 15, while new acquisition Ben Adamos had another solid showing with 13 points and nine rebounds.

The scores:

Terrafirma (110) - Tiongson 37, Alolino 14, Cahilig 13, Camson 12, Mina 12, Calvo 6, Go 6, Ramos 4, Taladua 3, Alanes 3. Gomez De Liano 0, Grospe 0.

NLEX (96) - Trollano 20, Alas 15, Adamos 13, Doliguez 10, Pascual 10, Rosales 9, Anthony 9, Fajardo 8, Nieto 2.

Quarterscores: 18-22; 52-53; 85-76; 110-96.