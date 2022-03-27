LA Tenorio on mental lapse: ‘Na-disorient ako sa turnover ko’

LA Tenorio was man enough to admit the huge endgame mistake he committed in Barangay Ginebra’s Game 3 loss to NLEX in their PBA Governors' Cup semifinals on Sunday night at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The veteran guard said the 85-86 setback was on him after an obvious mental mistake in a hazy sequence in the final seven seconds for the 37-year-old Tenorio.

And it all began the moment he made a backcourt pass to import Justin Brownlee which NLEX counterpart Cameron Clark anticipated and turned into a three-point play for an 86-83 lead for the Road Warriors.

“Na-disorient ako sa turnover ko kaya di ko na nakita yung scoreboard,” said Tenorio of that crucial moment.

'It was unusual for me'

Thinking the Kings were down by only two and not three, Tenorio took the ball downcourt for a layup which NLEX was more than willing to give up with just a fraction of a second left in the game clock.

“Nawala sa isip ko ang wala kaming timeouts,” he said. “It was very unusual for me to do that most especially in that kind of situation.”

The Kings still lead the Road Warriors in the best-of-five semis, 2-1, but Tenorio was quick to apologize to the entire Ginebra team inside the dugout.

“I told the guys na it’s really on me, kumbaga this game is on me. Inaako ko yung nangyari sa amin. As one of the vets sa team, I really have to admit ano ang mistakes namin.”

Bad as the loss may be, coach Tim Cone knew it was even more difficult to take for Tenorio.

“Tulad nga ng sabi ni coach Tim, ‘I’ll give you 10 minutes to feel bad about it,” he said.

“After that, he said and the whole team said I’m still the key for the team. It’s really like that. Ganon talaga, e. Nangyayari yun, but it’s very unusual for me.”

Tenorio finished with 10 points and nine assists in the loss.

