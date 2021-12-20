LA Tenorio surprised to find self wide-open for clutch treys

LA TENORIO gave Barangay Ginebra fans something to cheer about again at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum during the first week of their return to the venue.

Tenorio buried a pair of clutch three-pointers in the Gin Kings’ fightback - one to send the game into an extra period, the second to seal Phoenix Super LPG's 125-121 defeat in overtime on Sunday night.

The 37-year-old Tenorio was glad to have come out with a victory in their first two games with fans, more so with the Sunday win coming in dramatic fashion.

“It’s really fun to play again sa mga nanonood na fans. Sobrang tagal naming hinintay ‘to,” said Tenorio. "Sobrang saya kami dahil nabigay namin ‘yung first two wins namin sa first two days naming makapaglaro sa Araneta with fans.

"What a way talaga to give it to the fans.”

Play designed for Brownlee

The pair of three-pointers were actually the only two that Tenorio hit in the game, and both couldn't have come at a better time.

Tenorio drilled a trey with 1.2 seconds left to tie the game at 114-all, capping the Gin Kings' comeback from five-points down late in regulation.

Tenorio said he wasn't the first option in the play but import Justin Brownlee.

“Kasama naman ako sa option pero siyempre, ‘yung first option was Justin. The thing is, lahat sila pumunta kay Justin so nalibre ako sa ibabaw. Tapos nung pag-shot fake ko, tumalon agad si Paul Harris e ang layo ko pa.

"Nagulat ako na libreng-libre ako. Siyempre kailangan ko na itira,” said Tenorio.

The Ginebra veteran also took matters into his own hands in extra time, making it a two-possession game by hitting another three-pointer that bounced twice in the ring before going in with 9.2 seconds to go.

“Me and Justin talked about it. Set the screen and create for us. ‘Yun ang exactly na sinabi ko kay Justin,” said Tenorio.

Tenorio said the team is looking to take advantage of the presence of the fans being technically the defending champion of the Governors’ Cup after the 2020 edition was shelved due to the pandemic.

“We really have to make that as an advantage and take that opportunity for us. Ganda lang din talaga nung game today. What a treat din to the fans."

