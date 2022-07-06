Timely wake-up call from LA averts disaster for Ginebra vs Dyip

BARANGAY Ginebra heard an earful from its senior statesman following a struggling win over Terrafirma on Wednesday night in the PBA Philippine Cup.

LA Tenorio gave the Kings a piece of his mind at halftime at the Smart Araneta Coliseum as they found themselves trailing the lowly Dyip, 50-48.

Tenorio stressed to the team that they don't stand a chance against defending champion TNT Giga or even Meralco if the Kings played as badly as they did against the Dyip - at least for the last five minutes of the third period onwards.

"Yun ang medyo nakaka-frustrate lang kanina. We have to magkaroon pa ng wake-up call na tinatawag. Pwede bang wala ng wake-up call?"said Tenorio.

"Again if we played like that gaya ng sinabi ko on Sunday, baka second quarter pa lang mag-uwian na tayo. Really. If we played like that in the first half against TNT or Meralco, we're not gonna survive."

Continue reading below ↓

The Kings, tied with San Miguel Beermen on top with similar 6-1 records, are set to meet the Tropang Giga this Sunday and the Bolts on Wednesday.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Tenorio'd halftime pep talk obviously woke up the Kings, although they took until halfway through the third quarter before they really made their move.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Tenorio connived with Stanley Pringle, Arvin Tolentino, and Christian Standhardinger to outscore the Dyip, 18-1, and turn a seven-point deficit to an 82-72 lead entering the fourth.

While the Kings survived this one, Tenorio said they have to do even better if they're to beat TNT and Meralco.

"If were going to play like that, we're not going to survive," he said. " Parang may switch e. Paano kung hindi ma-turn on ang switch. Nasira. E di patay," said Tenorio, who will be turning 38 on Saturday.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.