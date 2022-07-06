Ginebra turns back Terrafirma, regains share of lead with SMB

BARANGAY Ginebra pulled away from Terrafirma in the third quarter on the way to a 106-82 win on Wednesday night in the PBA 47th Season Philippine Cup at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

The Gin Kings trailed by eight points early in the third quarter, but quickly erased that deficit with the help of LA Tenorio and Christian Standhardinger and led, 82-72, by the time the final period rolled along.

It was Ginebra all from there as Japeth Aguilar maintained his stellar play to help bring the lead as high as 26 points at one point before stand-in coach Richard del Rosario let his bench finish the emphatic win.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The Gin Kings regained a share of the lead on San Miguel with a 6-1 win-loss record after thwarting the efforts of Juami Tiongson and Andreas Cahilig.

The Dyip remained winless in seven games.

Acting coach Richard Del Rosario was glad that Ginebra was able to turn things around just in time after the team failed to show a sense of urgency in the first half.

“Our character showed in the second half. First half, we played out of character,” said Del Rosario. “We were getting outhustled and ‘yun talaga problema namin even in our last game against Converge.

“You can see the energy of Terrafirma dahil gusto nila, nothing to lose for them and everything to gain. Sa amin naman, it was really an important game. Mas masasaktan kami na matalo kami ngayon kesa sa kanila.”

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Aguilar finished with 22 points, six rebounds, three assists, and seven blocks, only one shy of his career-high. He also provided the highlight of the night, scoring an alley-oop dunk off a pass by Standhardinger, then blocked the shot of Joseph Gabayni in the next possession.

Continue reading below ↓

Standhardinger tallied 18 points and 10 rebounds, scording nine in the third period alone. Tenorio also had nine of his 12 points in the same stretch.

Tiongson had 20 of his 24 points in the first half as Terrafirma led, 52-50, at the break. Cahilig had 14 points including a three that enabled the Dyip to grab a 64-56 lead, the largest of the lead for the team.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

But Terrafirma suddenly turned lackluster as Ginebra outscored it, 34-22, in the third quarter.

The scores:

Barangay Ginebra 106 – J. Aguilar 22, Standhardinger 18, Tolentino 13, Tenorio 12, Pringle 8, Thompson 7, Mariano 6, Chan 5, Caperal 4, Pinto 4, Salado 3, R. Aguilar 2, David 2, Onwubere 0.

Terrafirma 82 – Tiongson 24, Cahilig 14, Gabayni 14, Camson 9, Calvo 7, Gomez De Liano 6, Munzon 6, Balagasay 2, Enriquez 0, Mina 0.

Quarters: 26-20; 48-50; 82-72; 106-82.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.