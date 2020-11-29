Apart from timely assists, LA Tenorio impresses with this stat in Game 1 win

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – LA Tenorio just truly covets winning the PBA Philippine Cup title.

The veteran guard took over the playmaking chores for Barangay Ginebra down the stretch and set up two crucial plays that keyed the Kings’ overtime win against TnT Katropa, 100-94, in the opener of the PBA Philippine Cup finals Sunday.

Tenorio finished with 12 points, five rebounds, and 10 assists, including the one that led to Arvin Tolentino's basket that sent the game into overtime.

He committed no turnovers in 43 minutes of play, a testament on how dead-serious he is in eyeing to win a first ever All-Filipino championship.

“That’s the plan. But then again, I don’t want to dwell on that too much,” said the 36-year-old Tenorio.

The 16-year veteran admitted taking upon himself to take on the playmaking chores when the going go tough in the stretch run, asking of course, the blessing of coach Tim Cone.

"Sabi ko sa kanya (Cone), ako na didiskarte. Just give me the ball," said Tenorio. "Ang importante lang talaga is yung huwag kang matakot na magkamali."

"Luckily, nagawa ko naman ng tama."

Still, it's just one game and Tenorio is bracing for a long best-of-seven series.

"Matagal pa yan especially against TnT," he said. "We'll take it one game at a time. We'll see."

