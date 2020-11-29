Ginebra proves steadier than TNT in OT to take Game 1

JAPETH Aguilar and Stanley Pringle scored the important points in overtime, LA Tenorio provided the critical assists in the match, and Barangay Ginebra defeated TNT, 100-94, on Sunday in the opener of the PBA Philippine Cup finals at the Angeles University Foundation Sports Arena and Cultural Center.

Aguilar and Pringle had 25 and 24 points respectively, while Tenorio had 12 points and 10 assists for the Gin Kings, who took Game One of the best-of-seven finals series inside the Smart Clark Giga City bubble.

Tenorio also sent the game into overtime with his pass that led to an Arvin Tolentino lay-up with five seconds in regulation gave the Kings another chance to win.

PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Pringle and Aguilar set the tone in overtime, converting the first four points of match before Tenorio made two more assists, first on a dish-off to Aljon Mariano inside followed by a drop pass to Aguilar for the slam with 31.1 seconds remaining in the extra session that settled the final score.

Ginebra will look to gain a 2-0 lead in the series on Wednesday at the AUF gym, which could most likely go down the wire as well based on both team’s performances on Sunday.

“If we are going six more of these games, I don’t think my heart is going to take it,” said Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone. “That was incredible. Back and forth. We took a little bit of a lead, they took a little bit of a lead, we took a little bit of a lead, they took a little bit of the lead.”

It appeared that TNT was headed for the victory after Jay Washington hit back-to-back threes, and Jayson Castro drained a three of his own with 36.6 seconds left for a 91-90 lead, erasing an 86-82 Ginebra lead.

Continue reading below ↓

But the Kings got the opening it wanted with Ray Parks making just one of his two free throws with 12.2 seconds to play in regulation that only got the lead up to two points, 92-90.

After Tolentino’s conversion, Castro missed a running shot to send the game into overtime, and Ginebra took it from there.

Aguilar actually had a double-double as he also grabbed 16 boards, and Pringle also added seven rebounds, seven assists, and two steals to his output but heroes were aplenty for the Kings.

Scottie Thompson picked up where he left off following his famous three-point game-winner in the semifinals just last Friday, contributing 15 points and nine rebounds in Game One. Tolentino had 14 points on 32 minutes of play in his first finals game in the PBA.

Parks had 20 points and five steals, while providing the highlight of the match when he dunked on Tolentino in the first quarter. Parks had 10 in the third period, but wasn’t around in the final moments after fouling out.

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO: PBA Images

Pogoy had 19 points and six rebounds, as Washington continued his stellar play as of late with 14 points. Castro added 12 but their efforts fell short.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

The scores:

Barangay Ginebra 100 – J. Aguilar 25, Pringle 24, Thompson 15, Tolentino 14, Tenorio 12, Mariano 6, Chan 2, Devance 2, Dillinger 0, Caperal 0.

Continue reading below ↓

TNT 94 – Parks 20, Pogoy 19, Washington 14, Castro 12, Erram 10, Enciso 9, Rosario 8, Semerad 2, Reyes 0, Montalbo 0.

Quarters: 22-27; 41-41; 92-92; 100-94.

___

For more PBA updates, click here.