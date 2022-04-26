Former Mavs Phenomenal star Jimenez shines in MPBL debut

KYT Jimenez made an impressive MPBL debut on Monday, helping the Sarangani Marlins score a 77-73 come-from-behind win over Valenzuela in the league opener at the Batangas City Coliseum.

Jimenez, part of Youtube sensation Mavs Phenomenal, had 22 points in his first game as the Marlins made an auspicious debut by matching their win total from last season’s competition.

Jimenez also added seven rebounds and four assists to make a mark in his debut in the regional league for Sarangani, which trailed by eight points in the fourth quarter.

Big opening-day victoy

Yvan Ludovice also shone on the first day of the 2022 MPBL season with a team-high 24 points for the Marlins.

Sarangani was trailing, 64-56, with Ludovice and Jimenez nailing important shots to keep the game close before Jimenez drained a three to give Sarangani a 74-72 lead.

Ludovice also made a field goal to extend the lead to 76-73, and protected the gap until the final buzzer.

Jaymar Gimpayan led Valenzuela with 15 points and eight rebounds.

