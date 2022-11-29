Knee procedure keeps Arwind Santos out of playoffs for NorthPort

ARWIND Santos won’t be returning to active duty for NorthPort for the rest of the PBA Commissioner’s Cup as he is set to undergo procedure to repair his injured left knee.

The veteran forward will go through the procedure on Dec. 2, making him unavailable for the Batang Pier should they go deeper into the playoffs.

Santos went throught the same process several years ago when he also felt some pain in his right knee.

“Dati kasi yung kanan ko (na tuhod) ganyan din. Nilinis din siya, and then wala nang nangyari. Ngayon yung kaliwa naman,” related the 2013 league MVP.

“Cleaning ang tawag doon. Hindi naman ako bubuksan.”

Santos said he initially refused to do the procedure in the hope that he can still play in the mid-season conference.

But as the tournament wore on, the pain would go away, but would return later.

“Akala ko nung umpisa irritate lang kaya ganun. Pero bandang huli paulit-ulit na, hindi mo na maitapak yung paa mo (kasi) masakit,” he noted.

The injury kept Santos out for seven games as he could only watch from the bench while the Batang Pier try to clinch a playoffs spot.

And that is what’s frustrating to him.

“Nakakalungkot lang maganda kasi kahit papaano yung record (ng team). May chance sana,” he said.

NorthPort finished the eliminations with an even 6-6 record and could either end up in a best-of-three series or face a twice-to-win disadvantage in the quarterfinals.

Santos said he obviously missed being on the court and helping the Batang Pier win games.

“Kaya minsan nakakainggit din, e. Kaya minsan ayokong nanonood ng practice. Kapag andun ako nagwe-weights na lang ako,” he said. “Pag nanonood ako ng game andun pa rin yung gigil kasi alam mo na may maitutulong ka sa laro.”

The NorthPort forward said he can’t estimate the time frame needed before he could return to active duty.