Thanksgiving for Myles Powell, Dragons mean doing charity work

MYLES Powell made sure he celebrated his first Thanksgiving away from home on a worthy cause.

The prolific import along with the entire Bay Area Dragons team spent time to visit and bring joy to children of a local charity community on Thanksgiving Day.

It so happened too, the team is currently on a break after finally completing its elimination round schedule in the PBA Commissioner’s where the Dragons are heading to the playoffs as the top seeded ballclub.

Goodies and other giveaways were provided to the children, while Powell, fellow import Andrew Nicholson, Duncan Reid, and the other Bay Area players had a fun time playing games with the kids.

The special event was Powell’s way of observing Thanskgiving in his first ever overseas foray.

Thanksgiving in the US, Canada, and other parts of the world is held on the fourth Thursday of November as a was of giving thanks for the blessings of the harvest and of the preceding year.

Powell, 25, admitted missing his family back home as he plays outside of the US for the first time in his career.

“This is really the first time that I’ve ever been away from home,” said the former Philadelphia 76er.

The Dragons are currently on a two-week break as they await the start of the quarterfinals in which they hold a twice-to-beat advantage against the no. 8 seeded team.

They closed their elimination round campaign last week with a 140-108 rout of TNT Tropang Giga to finish the eliminations with a league-best 10-2 record.