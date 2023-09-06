Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PBA 3x3 standouts Kim Aurin, Raphael Cu, Keith Datu join Rookie Draft

    Barangay Ginebra duo, Wilcon big man in PBA Draft pool
    by Gerry Ramos
    THREE PBA 3x3 standouts are among those who made themselves available in the coming Rookie Draft.

    The Barangay Ginebra duo of Kim Aurin and Raphael Cu together with Wilcon big man Keith Datu already filed their respective applications for the Sept. 17 proceedings at the Market! Market! Place in Taguig.

    Also in the draft list along with the three are former Far Eastern University forward Ken Tuffin and another forward in Raffy Verano of Ateneo.

