    Puerto Rico standout at World Cup tapped to be Blackwater import

    Puerto Rico has left after World Cup. One of its players is coming back soon
    by Gerry Ramos
    Just now
    chris ortiz puerto rico world cup
    PHOTO: fiba.basketball

    PUERTO Rico left Manila Monday night after failing to advance in the final phase of the FIBA World Cup.

    But at least one of them will be back in the country a month from now.

    Chris Ortiz hooked up with Blackwater to be its import in the season-opening PBA Commissioner’s Cup that comes off the wraps on Oct. 15.

    Ortiz, a 6-foot-8 power forward, was actually on the radar of the Bossing even prior to the World Cup.

    The 30-year-old Ortiz had a decent showing for Los Gallos in the quadrennial meet, where they reached the second round of the group phase.

      Ortiz averaged 7.2 points and 2.4 rebounds for Puerto Rico, which ended its campaign with a 3-2 record.

      The Gallos pulled off a stunner in the second round when they rallied to stun Karl-Anthony Towns and the Dominican Republic, 102-97.

      Ortiz had 10 points and six rebounds in the all-important victory that moved it on the verge of advancing in the quarterfinals.

        Too bad, Puerto Rico lost to Italy in their do-or-die encounter, a 73-57 loss in which Ortiz finished with eight points and two rebounds.

        The Gallos departed the country on Monday, but it’s certainly it’s not the last visit for Ortiz.

        Incidentally, a Puerto Rican teammate of Ortiz in John Holland also played in the PBA with San Miguel in the 2019 Governors’ Cup.

        PHOTO: fiba.basketball

